Egypt - SODIC, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, has opened of its latest commercial project, EDNC, in East Cairo, as per an emailed press release.

The project is strategically located on 90th Street, right next to the American University in Cairo (AUC).

EDNC is an exceptional commercial center, offering a variety of new dining concepts, innovative shopping experiences, and entertainment areas. One of its most anticipated attractions is the famous global Nobu restaurant and hotel, set to open in early 2025.

The project also features SODIC’s newest sales center, providing an interactive experience for both customers and visitors.

To celebrate the launch, SODIC held an exclusive opening event under the theme “EDNC UNFOLDED,” which included three interactive zones: Grandeur, Off-Beat, and Eccentric.

EDNC boasts modern architectural designs that blend seamlessly with art and green spaces. The project offers 14,765 square meters of leasable space, with a strong focus on sustainability. It also houses a wide range of major retail stores.

SODIC’s recent expansions in the retail and hospitality sectors include the launch of new brands like "MATCHA" at Caesar Ras El Hekma and "Good Days," a new concept for luxury hospitality with full-service hotel rooms.

SODIC is also planning to open five hotels in three markets, including three Nobu hotels and two under the Tribute Portfolio brand.

