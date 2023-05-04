Sobha Realty, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, said it has completed the sale of all residential units at its signature project - The S Tower - in Dubai, generating a sales of AED1.4 billion.

The S Tower, which was launched in October last year, is a 62-storey high-rise residential project that houses 43 storeys of superlative luxury residences, stated the developer.

"The project reflects Sobha Realty’s signature style and sophistication, a result of the company's vast experience and design capabilities, following its nique “Backward integration” model that is a case study at Harvard," said a company spokesman.

"The iconic project has completed sales of all 84 apartments comprising four- and five-bedroom apartments, priced at over AED15.5 million and AED34 million each respectively," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

