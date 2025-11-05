SHARJAH: H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reaffirmed the commitment of Sharjah to ensure the comfort and well-being of its residents.

He announced that the Sharjah City Municipality has been designated to undertake the modernisation of the city’s older districts, which includes the improvement of roadways, the development of sewage networks, the planting of trees, and the establishment of family parks. Furthermore, the municipality will be responsible for the identification, organisation, and regulation of abandoned properties and houses, with the objective of enhancing these areas.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan indicated that the government of Sharjah will assume full financial responsibility for all developmental expenditures, including the renewal of shop signage. H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan mentioned that the Sharjah Municipality is currently focused on developing the Al Qadisiyah area, to be followed by Al Jazat, following the completion of modernisation efforts in the Al Ghwair area and Independence Square located in the Yarmouk district.

In a recent telephone conversation featured on the “Direct Line” programme on Sharjah Radio and Television, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan discussed the municipal initiatives undertaken by Sharjah Municipality: “The Sharjah City Municipality has been assigned the responsibility of executing a comprehensive modernisation of the older residential neighborhoods.

Notably, the municipality has recently completed modernisation efforts in the Al Ghwair area, which included road paving, the enhancement of sewage networks, and the organisation of neglected properties and residences. The funding for these development projects has been provided by our administration. Furthermore, we have embarked on the development of the Yarmouk area, which includes the replacement of shop signage with new, standardised designs that embody an elegant aesthetic. Additionally, improvements have been made to Independence Square, situated at the center of this district, along with renovations to the Imam Al Nawawi Mosque.”

The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised the commitment to continuously upgrade the road infrastructure, which has been affected by the passage of time and rainfall. Efforts are being made to install rainwater drainage systems to mitigate damage to land and buildings. The municipality has effectively addressed the issue of water accumulation in Martyrs' Square, which is characterised by a lower ground level, in contrast to the higher elevation in University City. Currently, the Al Qadisiyah area is undergoing enhancements, as it contains numerous abandoned and uninhabitable structures. The initiative aims to upgrade this area by paving roads, planting trees, and establishing community parks to foster development and improvement, alongside efforts in the Al Jazat area. All these measures are undertaken to ensure the comfort of the residents of the emirate. The authorities assure all residents of the Emirate of Sharjah that their living environment will remain safe.

The Ruler concluded his remarks by stating: “We encourage individuals to cultivate trees in their homes and enjoy the shade they provide. We offer trees at no cost, and all municipalities procure them from the nurseries located at Al Badi Palace. We produce five million saplings, which serve as a crucial catalyst for enhancing agricultural processes and are readily absorbed and transmitted within plants. Additionally, we supply municipalities with mature trees that are ready for immediate planting. Among the aesthetically pleasing species we cultivate is the ‘Beach Mallow,’ known for its lush appearance. We have strategically planted these specimens near mosques in Kalba. The importance of trees cannot be overstated; they absorb harmful carbon dioxide and supply the oxygen necessary for human respiration. Furthermore, trees provide shade and emit positive electrons that contribute to psychological well-being, fostering calmness, civility, and improved manners in individuals. Spending time beneath trees offers a natural alternative to contemporary electronic devices that release positive electrons.”