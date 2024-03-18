Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has approved a draft law for the year 2024 regarding real estate leasing in the northern emirate, after introducing a number of amendments on the draft law in the sixth meeting of the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

This makes the draft law the second that the Council will discuss at the beginning of its work for the eleventh legislative term, reported Wam.

The Council discussed the draft law on leasing real estate and reviewed the report received by the Council’s Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee, at the meeting chaired by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi.

Lauding the move, Counselor Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, said the current draft law was significnat as it represents a work system that adds to the gains of Sharjah and its keenness to regulate the relationship between landlord and tenant, in accordance with the laws in force in the emirate.

"Sharjah constitutes an attractive environment for investors and families, so a strong law and legislation were created to regulate the trading of real estate, including buying and selling, and other real rights, all of which will be regulated by the draft law, especially since the previous law was issued in 2007, meaning it has been approximately 17 years old, and there is a need to amend it to keep pace with developments and meet the needs of the parties," he stated.

Khaled Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service at Sharjah Municipality, pointed out that the draft law contained regulating articles that embody the vision towards enhancing tourist, investment and residential attraction in the northern emirate.

"The current wording of the draft law touches on the living situation of society and brings together all relevant parties in an organised law that keeps pace with developments and demand for the real estate sector in the emirate," he added.

