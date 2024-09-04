Riyadh: The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, witnessed today the reaffirmation of a collaboration between ROSHN Group and Tarmeem, a charity focused on renovating homes.



According to a press release from ROSHN, the partnership aims to improve the quality of life for Saudi citizens and support social development.



ROSHN and Tarmeem plan to renovate 100 homes across the Kingdom for the second year as part of ROSHN's YUHYEEK social responsibility program, which aims to enhance the well-being of communities.



Over 500 volunteers from ROSHN and the wider community renovated 100 homes in 2023, benefiting more than 700 Saudi citizens. The release said the partnership with Tarmeem reflects ROSHN's commitment to improving the living conditions of those in need and supporting charitable efforts.



ROSHN Group's Acting CEO, Dr. Khalid Johar, said, "This initiative aligns with our YUHYEEK program and Saudi Vision 2030. Our partnership with Tarmeem demonstrates our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development in Saudi Arabia.