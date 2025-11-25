ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed four land sale agreements within ALAROUS, its large-scale integrated community in North Jeddah.

Valued at a total of more than SAR448 million ($119 million), the agreements span more than 87,000 sqm earmarked for new residential and mixed-use developments.

The agreements were signed during Cityscape Global 2025 with four local developers. The first pact worth SAR222.6 million was inked with Miskan covering more than 40,500 sq m area, while the second, signed with Arabian Dyar, is valued at SAR110.4 million and includes over 27,400 sqm.

Additional agreements with Abyatona and Sateaa Al Tameer are valued at SAR116 million and cover a total land area of 19,300 sqm.

Under the agreements, the companies will act as sub-developers delivering standalone residential projects within the ALAROUS masterplan.

ALAROUS is ROSHN Group’s first integrated community in Jeddah. Spanning 4 million sq m across three phases, the development will ultimately deliver more than 18,000 homes.

The community is located adjacent to MARAFY, an iconic mixed-use waterfront destination built around an 11-km canal.

These partnerships represent a significant advancement of ROSHN Group Local Content Program (RGLCP), reinforcing its commitment to supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia’s real estate ecosystem.

By enabling local developers to participate in its pipeline of large-scale communities, ROSHN Group contributes to the Saudi Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and a more vibrant private sector.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).