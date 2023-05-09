Riyadh: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), today announced that it had received the A-classification at the level of global credit and KsaAAA at the level of local credit with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings.



PIF founded SRC in 2017 as a pillar and key catalyst for the growth and sustainability of residential real estate finance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after obtaining a license from the Saudi Central Bank to work in the secondary real estate finance market.