Saudi National Housing Company (NHC) has announced the signing of key agreements with leading developers for the launch of Tabuk Hills as well as the second phase of Tabuk Valley, the newest urban destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was launched by Tabuk Region Governor Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz in the presence of senior Saudi officials.

The event, held in the presence of Deputy Governor Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz and NHC Chief Executive Mohammed Al Buty, witnessed the signing of six real-estate development agreements for several projects in the new destinations, said the company in a statement.

The step embodies the partnership between the public and private sectors in supporting the goals of the Housing Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to raise the rate of home ownership to 70%, it added.

