Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company (NHC) has announced the launch of two new residential projects - Med Sadeem and Khayal Hostel - in the Sadayem and Khayala suburbs of Jeddah, featuring a total of 757 housing units.

Both the projects are being implemented by NHC under its public-private-partnership (PPP) projects scheme, writes a TradeArabia staff reporter, citing a company statement.

Spread over a ​​136,899 sq m area in the Sadayem suburb of the Saudi port city, the Med Sadeem will boast 445 residential units with a mix of villas and townhouses. It is beuing developed in partnership with Thabat Al Maskan Real Estate Company.

The housing units, which are in the range of 299 to 332 sq m, will be of distinctive models that will be implemented in a modern architectural style to achieve comfort and luxury in a lively environment with a distinctive cultural character, said the NHC statement.

The second project - Khayal Hostel - will come up on a ​​54,131 sq m area in the Khayal suburb featuring a total of 312 apartments.

Designed in a modern and sustainable style with integrated services and facilities, these housing units will be in the range of 147-202 sq m.

The project, being implemented in partnership with Faisal Abdullah bin Saedan Company for Investment and Real Estate Development, will have a host of lifestyle amenities including gardens and open spaces as well as pedestrian and bicycle paths to meet the aspirations of the Saudi families, writes TradeArabia staff reporter.

This comes as part of its efforts to provide a new concept of housing to Saudi citizens within integrated facilities and services characterized by quality of life.

With this new launch, the total number of new residential projects from NHC this year has risen to 46.

