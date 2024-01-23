RIYADH — Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani highlighted the ministry’s commitment to ensure the security and authenticity of real estate title deeds in Saudi Arabia. “No property title deed has been suspended or revoked due to issues with the deed itself,” he said while addressing the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh on Monday.



The minister affirmed that any title deed for real estate in an officially approved plan is recognized as valid and legally binding. Al-Samaani also clarified the ministry’s stance on subsidiary title deeds. He assured that if a principal title deed is revoked due to legal infractions, this does not affect the validity of subsidiary title deeds that have been acquired in good faith.



“The real estate identity system aims to eliminate duplication and overlapping in real estate title deeds,” the minister said while noting that over 500,000 title deeds have already been issued under this system, with a target to register over four million title deeds in the same manner.



Al-Samaani also spoke about the ongoing enhancements to the Saudi Real Estate Market platform, and emphasized the ministry’s collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing. “This partnership focuses on developing various products to further strengthen the real estate sector in the Kingdom,” he added.

