Cairo: Saudi Egyptian Developers Company celebrated its 50th anniversary with the launch of a new logo and refreshed visual identity, signaling the start of a new phase of growth and innovation.

The rebranding, shaped as a diamond-heart from Arabic letters, highlights the Saudi-Egyptian partnership and the company’s focus on people-centered development, according to a press release

Mohamed El-Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, stated: “Over these decades, we have successfully developed integrated communities that have made a clear mark in key Egyptian cities.”

The CEO added: “The announcement of our new identity reflects our launch into a more modern and innovative phase, ready to deliver even more creativity in the Egyptian real estate market.

Established in 1975, the company has delivered over 27,000 housing units across Egypt, benefiting around 117,000 residents.

Its portfolio spans major projects including Marina 8, IL Latini, Sawary, Jayd, Bleu Vert, Central, Arabesque, and the Nile Pearl Hilton towers.

Looking ahead, Saudi Egyptian Developers aims to expand regionally, focusing on sustainability projects, smart cities, and digital transformation, while reinforcing its role as a strategic economic partner between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

