Egypt - Saudi Egyptian Developers has signed a contract with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) to execute its latest mixed-use development, Central, in New Cairo, with total investments exceeding EGP 12bn.

Under the agreement, CCC will oversee the full scope of construction and finishing works, covering buildings, façades, landscaping, public areas, offices, and parking facilities, in line with international quality standards. Construction is set to commence in November 2025 and is expected to be completed within four years.

Strategically located at the intersection of North and South 90th Streets and Mohamed Naguib Axis, Central spans more than 160,000 sqm. The development will include 10 buildings offering premium administrative offices, commercial outlets, and leisure spaces.

In October 2025, Saudi Egyptian Developers also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to attract leading global retail brands to the project, as part of its plan to position Central as a landmark urban and business destination in New Cairo.

Mohamed El-Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, said the Central project reflects the company’s commitment to creating world-class, integrated urban destinations that combine quality, sustainability, and modern design. He added that the partnership with CCC underscores the company’s confidence in one of the region’s most reputable and experienced contractors.

Mohamed Tarek Kamel, Executive Director for Africa at CCC, described the collaboration as a strategic partnership that aligns with CCC’s vision to deliver sustainable, cutting-edge developments. He noted that Central will contribute to shaping New Cairo’s evolving commercial and business landscape.

