Diriyah Company has sealed its first residential partnership with hospitality group Raffles Hotels & Resorts for the launch of its branded homes in the ancient Saudi city.

Announcing this at Cityscape Global 2024, Diriyah said the new Raffles Residences Diriyah offers 90 apartments and townhouses primarily featuring one-, two- or three-bedroom residences and seven spacious duplex accommodations.

It will bring together the elegance and spirit of enchanted glamour for which Raffles is known alongside Najdi architectural influences. This unique collection of residential homes is located in Diriyah South, close to the 3km escarpment walk overlooking Wadi Hanifah, blending cultural legacy with modern luxury.

On completion, residents will have full access to the world-class luxury facilities and amenities at the premium property.

"We are thrilled to unveil these exceptional luxury residences from a top-tier, esteemed hotel brand. Introducing these stunning Raffles Residences to Diriyah reinforces our commitment to world-class standards of excellence and quality that we are delivering at every step of our accelerating development journey," remarked Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo.

Omer Acar, CEO for Raffles Hotels & Resorts said: "With Raffles Residences Diriyah, we are offering residents an unparallelled living experience steps away from the 300-year-old Unesco World Heritage Site of At Turaif and overlooking the breathtaking natural landscape of Wadi Hanifah, putting homeowners in one of Saudi Arabia’s cultural centers."

Raffles Residences Diriyah is part of a comprehensive residential strategy by the Diriyah Company, which aims to create diverse living opportunities for over 100,000 future residents.

This wide-ranging plan underscores Diriyah’s vision to become a highly sought after place for luxury living and community development in the City of Earth, said Inzerillo.

"We look forward to welcoming residents from the Kingdom and wider region to enjoy these exceptional homes where they can experience the inspirational and glamorous lifestyle of Raffles while benefiting from the outstanding service and amenities at the forthcoming Raffles Diriyah hotel," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).