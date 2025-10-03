Diriyah Company has announced its latest world-class branded residential offering with the launch of the Faena Residences Wadi Safar, featuring 20 villas inspired by luxury hospitality brand Faena’s unique art-driven philosophy.

These residences will be situated in the breathtaking natural beauty of Wadi Safar, with its diverse offering of world-class hotels, luxury homes, Greg Norman designed championship golf course and the Royal Equestrian & Polo Club, Wadi Safar.

The 20 ultra-luxury villas include 12 four-bedroom, 6 five-bedroom, and 2 six-bedroom residences, which are being developed alongside the 130-room experiential Faena Wadi Safar Hotel. The residences will offer a blend of privacy, prestige, and world-class hospitality.

Each villa will feature distinctive jewel-toned interiors and curated artworks, reflecting Faena’s belief that art builds communities and that every residence is a personal masterpiece.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: "The unique location of Wadi Safar has made it the ideal place for Faena to build these wonderful residences alongside their hotel. Faena’s decision to choose Diriyah Company as their partner demonstrates the global impact and the quality of what we are developing across the Diriyah Project.”

“Faena’s unique approach to blending art, design and lifestyle aligns perfectly with our vision for Diriyah as a world-class culture, lifestyle and heritage destination. With strong market interest already evident in our residential offerings, we anticipate exceptional demand for these remarkable homes when sales open later this month.”

Alan Faena, Founder of Faena, said: “We are deeply honoured to bring the Faena philosophy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Diriyah — a place of profound history, heritage, and visionary ambition. Infused with Faena’s singular approach, Wadi Safar is a canvas for a new kind of storytelling, one that Faena can truly bring to life.”

“At Wadi Safar, we are crafting more than homes—we are creating soulful environments where art, nature, and hospitality come together to inspire daily life. Guided by a shared respect for culture and craft, this collaboration with Diriyah Company reflects our belief that beauty can elevate communities, and that living well is, above all, a meaningful experience.”

Owners of the residences will enjoy a wide range of exclusive privileges, including preferred rates at the adjacent hotel, priority seating at restaurants, discounts on spa treatments, catering, and access to exclusive community events. These benefits extend to the world-class equestrian and golf facilities in Wadi Safar, with seamless integration of hotel services ensuring a lifestyle of privacy, prestige, and round-the-clock hospitality.

The Faena Residences Wadi Safar join a growing portfolio of unique branded residences within the Diriyah and Wadi Safar masterplans progressing at pace in 2025. This latest launch forms a core part of Diriyah Company’s strategy to deliver homes for nearly 100,000 people, offering an outstanding quality of life in a human-centric urban development of world-class impact, building an extraordinary future that is rooted in Diriyah’s 300-years of history as the birthplace of the Kingdom.

As part of a global strategic partnership between Faena and Accor, residence owners will be elevated to Diamond tier status of Accor Live Limitless, unlocking upgrades on arrival across more than 5,700 hotels worldwide, 20% off best available rates, and privileged access to Accor’s international portfolio.

