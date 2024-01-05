Riyadh: According to Forbes magazine's ranking, National Housing Company (NHC) CEO Mohammed bin Salih Al-Batti is the best CEO for 2023 in the Middle East and the first Saudi to be ranked first in real-estate development.



Al-Batti ranked 29th globally out of 100 executives due to his successful strengthening of the NHC's position as one of the leading real-estate development companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and North Africa in a short time. NHC is the first company to focus on real-estate digital transformation, and it has used this methodology to lead the transformation in the sector.



Under Al-Batti's leadership, NHC has successfully built integrated urban communities, prioritizing quality of life, abundant green spaces, amenities, and luxury that befit the citizens. The main goal of establishing and developing major projects in various regions of the Kingdom was to allow housing seekers to meet their expectations in a vibrant, integrated environment.



NHC's goals align with the Kingdom's vision, as all of its objectives contribute directly to achieving the Saudi Vision's goals and programs, including raising the ownership percentage to 70%. The company aims to implement more projects and urban suburbs to reach 600,000 housing units by 2030, an unprecedented target in real-estate development.