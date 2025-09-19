ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has launched sales for the fifth phase of SEDRA, which will bring more than 2,000 homes to ROSHN Group’s flagship community in Riyadh.

This move comes in response to the growing demand for housing within SEDRA and reflects ROSHN Group’s commitment to developing integrated communities that elevate quality of life in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, the developer said.

The fifth phase of SEDRA offers homebuyers a broad range of modern residences, set amidst more than 600,000 square metres of open and green spaces, complemented by a full suite of essential services and amenities. Spanning over 1.3 million square metres within the larger SEDRA Community, which covers 20 million square metres, this phase is located near ROSHN Front, this phase is located near the shopping, hospitality, and commercial areas at ROSHN Front.

The first sales offering of SEDRA 5 features more than 700 units, available in 10 floorplans and two facade options in multiple color variations, comprising townhouses, duplexes, and standalone villas.

Jason Margetts, Group Chief Sales Officer at ROSHN Group, remarked: “We are pleased to present the latest phase of SEDRA, our flagship community that exemplifies ROSHN Group’s vision of modern living. SEDRA stands as a true reflection of innovation, combining cutting-edge design with best-in-class amenities, creating a vibrant and connected community. These thoughtfully designed homes are perfect for those seeking a dynamic and elevated lifestyle. As SEDRA community continues to grow, we are proud to contribute to the goals of Vision 2030 by advancing homeownership and enhancing the quality of life for residents.”

SEDRA 5 is easily accessible via Airport Road and is in close proximity to Metro Stations F2 and A7, with direct links to major Riyadh destinations, including Princess Nourah University, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University, and King Khalid International Airport.

SEDRA’s homes are designed in accordance with Salmani architectural style, blending tradition with modernity through the use of advanced materials, engineering, and technology. ROSHN Group’s comprehensive community management services ensure the upkeep of public areas and help maintain the long-term value of homes. - TradeArabia News Service

