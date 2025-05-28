ROSHN Group, the leading multi-asset real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a PIF company, has broken ground on its first fully integrated residential community - ALDANAH in Dhahran in the kingdom's Eastern Province of Dhahran.

Spanning over 1.7 million sq m, the development will deliver more than 2,000 residential units upon completion. Each of the homes features diverse designs and amenities that ensure an easy and seamless transition experience for residents, said the developer.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region, and in the presence of the Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province.

ALDANAH offers nine floor plans and two distinct façade types, including duplexes and standard villas. Premium villas with five bedrooms are also available and will be conveniently positioned near a beautiful green spine.

Located in Dhahran, ALDANAH is positioned near key landmarks such as the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and the region’s main business districts.

ALDANAH’s groundbreaking ceremony was attended by distinguished representatives from the public and private sectors, alongside ROSHN’s senior leadership team, who later visited the sales center and toured the show villas, gaining a first-hand look at the diverse typologies that will be available.

Speaking on the occasion, ROSHN Group Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Khalid Johar said: "This is a significant milestone in the group’s journey, fulfilling its mandate to provide exceptional, sustainable living experiences in line with Vision 2030 homeownership and quality of life goals."

"Today, we are delighted to extend our fully integrated way of living to new customers in the Eastern Region. In ALDANAH, we are creating a vibrant new community deeply connected to Greater Dammam and the region’s unique heritage," he noted.

The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in the development of the Eastern Region, paving the way for an integrated residential destination that offers a new way of living tailored to fulfill every aspiration, he added.

ALDANAH is holistically designed to offer residents vibrant and healthy lifestyles while fostering the growth of family-friendly communities.

Set to feature a wide range of amenities, the community will play a key role in enhancing the quality of life across Greater Dammam. A rich array of amenities, including mosques, community centers, retail and commercial areas, and education facilities, is all within the community, said the developer.

Close to 145,000 sqm of the project’s total footprint will be dedicated to urban green space, accompanied by naturally shaded and pedestrian-friendly living streets, connecting residents with nature, it added.

