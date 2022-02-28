UAE - The most popular areas in Dubai for renting apartments have been revealed.

This came as the Dubai Land Department (DLD), in cooperation with Property Finder, launched the first edition of Dubai’s Residential Rental Performance Index (RRPI).

January 2022 saw over 51,452 rental contracts in Dubai. As per Property Finder data, the most popular apartments rental contracts were for 2-bedroom apartments.

According to the index, the areas that saw the most rental contracts registration in January 2022 (as per Ejari Registrations) were:

Jabal Ali First: 1,811 Naif: 1,760 Al Karama: 1,754 Al Warsan First: 1,601 Al Suq Al Kabeer: 1,457 Business Bay: 1,317 Al Nahda Second: 1,276 Barsha South: 1,192 Marsa Dubai: 1,174 Nadd Hessa: 1,098

In total, the top 10 areas accounted for 28 per cent of all rental transactions in January 2022.

Top searched areas

According to proprietary Property Finder residential search data for rental searches on the platform in 2021, Dubai Marina was the highest searched area, accounting for more than 11 per cent of all searches. This was followed by:

Downtown Dubai Business Bay Jumeirah Village Circle Jumeirah Lakes Towers

For Villas/Townhouse the searches in 2021 for rental properties were dominated in:

Jumeirah Dubai Hills Estate The Springs Arabian Ranches Umm Suqeim

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).