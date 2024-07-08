Refine, a Dubai-based real estate developer, has announced a first-of-its-kind concept, DaaS (Development as a Service), aimed at helping investors and developers who are looking to enter the emirate's property market.

Founded on the game-changing Daas concept, Refine offers investors the chance to harness generations of real-estate expertise and the power of Refine’s fully-fledged team and network, eliminating the need to build their own infrastructure.

Spearheaded by Thomas Wan, a second-generation entrepreneur and Managing Partner at Refine, the company has already achieved a management portfolio in excess of AED 7 billion, since it was established in 2021.

"Refine is committed to transforming the real estate landscape in Dubai by offering innovative solutions that go beyond traditional development practices," remarked Wan.

"We create value in ways that have not been seen before, thanks to our unique DaaS methodology. Our mission is to deliver exceptional quality for our clients at every stage of their journey with us, and to enable investors and end users to enter the real estate market with confidence and peace of mind," he stated.

With a track record of managing and delivering over AED10 billion ($2.7 billion) projects, Wan builds on the generational business acumen of a family business that has more than 30 years of real estate heritage across China and the UAE.

"Refine offers its clients either a monthly subscription or a ‘success fee only’ model, enabling them to choose based on their specific requirements. Clients can choose a ‘full journey’ approach, or hand-pick individual components of property development management, such as land acquisition, sales, marketing, or administration, representing true flexibility and cost-effectiveness," he stated.

Amongst the projects in the Refine portfolio include the recently launched Rixos Downtown Dubai Residences and St. Regis Financial Centre Road Dubai.

"Our quality-first approach is reflected in our impressive customer loyalty and retention, with more than 75% of our business represented by repeat clients and referrals," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).