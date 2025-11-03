Refine, the UAE’s leading property development management company, has announced a new pipeline of developments in Dubai with a combined gross development value (GDV) exceeding AED18 billion ($4.9 billion).

The portfolio will deliver more than 3,000 residential units across eight projects, alongside a landmark commercial development in Business Bay, underscoring Refine’s expanding role in shaping Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape.

The projects are strategically positioned in some of the city’s most sought-after districts, including Downtown Dubai, Meydan, Safa Park, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) and Dubai Islands. Together, they encompass a mix of branded residences, luxury apartments, mid-rise residential communities and premium commercial spaces designed to meet the needs of Dubai’s growing investor and resident base.

Delivered through Refine’s pioneering Development-as-a-Service (DaaS) model, the pipeline reflects the company’s fully integrated approach to development management. Refine provides landowners, investors and developers with a turnkey solution covering land acquisition, feasibility studies, design and approvals, marketing and sales, customer relationship management, and handover. This end-to-end expertise allows stakeholders to maximise returns while reducing project risk and timelines.

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner at Refine, said: “Our over AED18 billion pipeline demonstrates the confidence that landowners and investors continue to place in our model. With more than 3,000 residential units across eight projects and a major commercial development in Business Bay, we are building a portfolio that reflects Dubai’s sustained growth while ensuring quality, efficiency and investor value at every stage. The strength of Dubai’s market is well documented, but our focus is on translating that demand into successful, high-quality projects that deliver tangible results for all stakeholders.”

Refine’s Development-as-a-Service model continues to attract strong loyalty, with 75% of its clients returning for new projects after experiencing measurable results. Its network of more than 2,000 partner agencies has also expanded internationally, with growing interest from European firms, particularly in the UK, reflecting Dubai’s enduring global investor appeal.

The company has also seen sustained demand from overseas buyers, who now represent around 70% of total sales. In prime locations such as Downtown Dubai, up to one in five buyers over the past year has been from the UK, reinforcing the city’s position as a preferred destination for international investors seeking long-term value.

Refine currently manages a portfolio of developments valued at more than $12 billion. This expanding pipeline builds on the company’s reputation as the partner of choice for landowners, investors and developers seeking to bring projects to market efficiently and successfully.

