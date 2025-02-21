UAE-based Reef Luxury Developments has broken ground on its key project - Reef 1000 - located in the heart of Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), featuring a first-of-its-kind Sunken Balcony with outdoor cooling, thus laying the foundation for a visionary development that seamlessly aligns with Dubai’s vision for innovation.

The groundbreaking ceremony included the planting of the first olive tree, symbolizing Reef 1000’s commitment to sustainability and longevity.

It is the first of 126 olive trees that will be part of Reef 1000, highlighting a strong connection to nature and timeless value to the project, said the developer.

Reef 1000 is introducing a world-first feature—the patented Sunken Balcony with Outdoor Cooling. This groundbreaking technology transforms outdoor spaces into comfortable retreats, allowing residents to enjoy fresh air and natural surroundings in total comfort all year round, regardless of the season.

On the launch, CEO Samer Ambar said: "We are truly proud to announce the groundbreaking of Reef 1000. This milestone mark a significant step in our journey to create elevated destinations that push the boundaries of conventional luxury and offer unparalleled living experiences for our residents."

With its cutting-edge innovation, commitment to sustainability, and premium lifestyle offerings, Reef 1000 is set to redefine luxury living in Dubai, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).