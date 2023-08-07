The Red Sea International Company said it has signed a contract worth SR29.1 million with The Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company (First Fix) to design, manufacture, supply and install prefabricated buildings for a residential project in Saudi futuristic city NEOM.

The financial impact of the four-month contract will be represented in revenues and profits to be realized starting from Q3 2023, the company said in ist filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The contract came as part of a prestigious and leading housing compound that will be executed in Sharma, NEOM, to support the new city’s developmental projects, comprising modern housing units that align with to the latest standards, it added

