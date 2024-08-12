Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, confirmed that the number of real estate valuation transactions in July amounted to 194 transactions, with a total of AED615 million, with a remarkable growth exceeding 42.7 percent compared to June.

He explained that the valuation operations included commercial, residential and industrial properties, with commercial properties receiving the largest share of the total valuation value of AED338 million, ahead of residential properties, whose total value amounted to AED179 million.

The Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation noted that the July report included personal valuation transactions and valuations for courts and institutions, in addition to valuations for long-term golden residencies for investors, which numbered 177 transactions, with an increase of 45.7 percent, while their total value amounted to AED374 million, achieving a growth exceeding 47.8 percent compared to June.