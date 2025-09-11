KUWAIT CITY - The real estate market witnessed a significant decline in the number and value of transactions in the first week of September, compared to the same period last year, as well as the last week of August.

This is a clear indication that the market has entered a period of relative calm and investment anticipation driven by seasonal factors and qualitative shifts in transactions, particularly commercial real estate, which accounted for about 60 percent of the total trading value during the week, compared to only three transactions.

It reflects the interest of major institutions or entities in ‘heavy’ commercial transactions.

The weekly report of the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Department at the Ministry of Justice for the period from Sept 1 to 3 showed that the number of real estate transactions was 62, with a total value of KD83.92 million.

These include 37 private transactions worth KD 13.5 million, 22 investment transactions worth KD 17.6 million, and three commercial transactions worth KD 52.8 million.

Compared to the first week of September 2024, weekly trading recorded a decline of approximately 39 percent in the number of transactions, compared to a 16.8 percent increase in total value due to the completion of qualitative commercial deals.

The number of transactions during that period reached 101, valued at KD 69.8 million, reflecting a quantitative decline versus a qualitative increase in transactions on an annual basis.

Compared to trading during the fourth (and final) week of August 2025, the decline was more severe, with 139 transactions recorded, valued at KD 163.24 million.

This is a decline of approximately 55 percent in the number of transactions (77 transactions) and a 49 percent decrease in the value or KD 79.32 million. It is a clear indication that the market has entered a short-term slowdown after a remarkable wave of activity in August.

Regarding private real estate transactions, they declined from 89 in the last week of August to just 37, a decrease of nearly 58 percent.

The value also fell from KD 33.4 million to KD 13.5 million — by KD19.9 million, a decrease of nearly 60 percent. This indicates a decline in residential ownership activity due to travel or investors’ anticipation of market movements following the recent enactment of several real estate laws.

Despite the decline in the number of investment transactions from 28 in August 2025 to 22 in September, the value of transactions increased to KD 17.6 million, compared to KD 15.3 million in August. It means continued demand for investment properties and the search for attractive, quality opportunities.

As for commercial transactions, only three transactions were recorded this week, worth KD52.8 million or 60 percent of the total weekly trading value. It shows the execution of quality deals and investors’ focus on quality transactions and assets with long-term returns.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

