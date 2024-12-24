Doha: The real estate market in Qatar witnessed a tremendously positive outlook in the current year in terms of investments and is expected to carry on in 2025.

The forthcoming year is expected to witness increased foreign investments due to ongoing reforms, a thriving real estate market, and the growing reputation of Qatar as a global business hub, remarked an industry expert.

Speaking to The Peninsula in an interview, Serban Spirea, Chief Executive Officer of FG Realty noted that the country’s world-class infrastructures and facilities coupled with government initiatives aligned with the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) will invite businesses to the region.

Explaining the market performance in the current year, he said “2024 was a strong year for investments, with a steady inflow driven by political stability, tax incentives, and high rental yields.”

He stressed that the entity played a key role by ensuring market offerings had met investor demand efficiently. “Qatar’s political stability, growing infrastructure, and tax-free investment opportunities have been significant drivers,” Spirea said.

The analyst noted that the country offers unmatched incentives including tax exemptions and strategic positioning in the GCC.

He said, “Its real estate sector is also attractive due to high rental yields and long-term capital appreciation.”

This year, Qatar was ranked among the top 10 countries globally, taking the 9th spot in foreign investments and the 25th ‘Best Country’ worldwide, up by one place compared to its previous year, according to ‘Best Countries in the World’ rankings by US News & World Reports.

This milestone enabled Qatar to move up four places Y-O-Y in the attribute that assesses where respondents would like to live, signaling that Qatar is gaining investor attention worldwide.

Highlighting the advantages of investing for first-time market entrants, Spirea said “Qatar offers a stable and lucrative market with high ROI potential. Pros include a tax-free environment, growing population, and a robust economy.”

“However, investors must navigate market-specific regulations and be mindful of potential market saturation in certain areas,” he added.

The country witnessed a rapid acceleration in foreign investments and business projects, especially after FIFA 2022 and other global events.

As millions of tourists continue to embark on the Gulf State, officials note that tourism, hospitality, and trade, will continue to bolster the Qatari economy.

As Qatar is swiftly transforming into an extraordinary hub with a promising outlook built on a strong economic foundation, enormous resources meet unparalleled connectivity, paving the way for lucrative opportunities for today’s ambitious investors.

The country is also frequently expanding opportunities for organisations around the world seeking to establish their presence in Qatar and the GCC market.

Authorities elucidate that this is made possible through a rigorous reform agenda, a synergistic range of resources, and a string of key factors that support together and form the most empowering and business-friendly climate in the Middle East.

