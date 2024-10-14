Social media
Qatar: UDC elevates luxury living standards with Crystal Residence at Cityscape

Crystal Residence exemplifies luxury, lifestyle, and sustainability, and stands as one of the most significant additions to UDC's growing portfolio of premium developments

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 14, 2024
The United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, is showcasing its most anticipated project, Crystal Residence, as the centrepiece of its participation in Cityscape.

Situated at the heart of Gewan Island, Crystal Residence exemplifies luxury, lifestyle, and sustainability, and stands as one of the most significant additions to UDC's growing portfolio of premium developments.

Crystal Residence offers a unique blend of opulence and modern convenience. Designed to cater to the discerning needs of its residents, the development includes a variety of luxurious units ranging from one to three-bedroom apartments and spacious four-bedroom duplexes. The residences boast spectacular sea or city views, with meticulously designed interiors that reflect UDC's commitment to brilliance in every detail.

Each unit is fitted with state-of-the-art appliances, premium materials, and energy-efficient systems that cater to a high standard of living. The rooftops of these low-rise buildings are transformed into luxurious oases, offering exclusive amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, and leisure areas, ensuring residents can enjoy an elevated living experience, surrounded by lush landscapes and beautifully crafted spaces.

Residents of Crystal Residence will have access to an array of amenities that support both convenience and leisure. From the expansive rooftop pools and state-of-the-art fitness centres to shaded walkways and the climatised commercial district ‘Crystal Walkway’, offering a selection of premium dining and shopping options within walking distance. Additionally, the nearby Corinthia Hotel, Solymar Beach Club, and Gewan Golf Club provide further leisure and hospitality options for residents and visitors alike.

With 15 buildings and a total of 586 residential units, Crystal Residence offers an exclusive family-friendly community designed for comfort, privacy, and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. Residents and guests will also benefit from a smart underground parking facility, ensuring convenience and ease of access.

One of the key highlights of Crystal Residence is its range of attractive financing plans, which make it easier than ever to invest in one of Qatar’s most prestigious addresses. In addition to competitive in-house financing options as well as mortgage loans through Commercial Bank, buyers of Crystal Residence units are eligible for Qatari residency, along with a range of benefits that make the development a highly attractive investment for both residents and international investors. UDC has already achieved 46% sales of the residential units, underscoring the strong demand for luxury living at Gewan Island.

UDC continues its leadership in sustainable development with Gewan Island, incorporating eco-friendly technologies and resource conservation practices throughout the island. From energy-efficient LED lighting to smart ventilation systems, sustainability considerations are woven into the very fabric of Crystal Residence.

Crystal Residence’s underground parking, covering an area of 71,000sq m and with a capacity of 1,442 parking spaces for residents, visitors and retail, is equipped with advanced technology, including CCTV surveillance, intercom systems, and environmentally friendly lighting. The underground parking also includes provision for future electric vehicle charging stations, as part of UDC's vision to promote sustainable living.

In addition to green building design, UDC has prioritised the conservation of the marine environment surrounding Gewan Island. By working closely with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, UDC has taken measures to ensure the construction activities protect, and even enhance, the marine ecosystem. This has resulted in new habitats for marine life and a significant increase in biodiversity in the waters around the island.

The development of Crystal Residence has achieved major milestones, with significant construction works now finalised and handover scheduled to begin next month. The island’s infrastructure is fully in place, including operational substations and advanced outdoor cooling systems, ensuring seamless and efficient living for residents. Additionally, all utility services for Gewan Island are fully completed, elevating the overall living experience.

Retail leasing at Crystal Walkway has experienced exceptional demand, with 84% of the retail space already leased. Fit-out works are well underway, setting the stage for the island’s upcoming inauguration.

UDC’s participation in Cityscape Qatar with Crystal Residence showcases the company’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Qatar through innovative and sustainable real estate solutions. As a key part of Gewan Island, Crystal Residence is poised to become an iconic symbol of modern living, combining luxury, sustainability, and convenience in one breathtaking destination.

Through its focus on urban innovation, resource preservation, and environmental stewardship, Crystal Residence and Gewan Island as a whole set a new standard for luxury living, offering a unique opportunity to be part of an exclusive community that embraces the future while simultaneously enhancing the social, cultural, and environmental landscape of Qatar.

For more information on Crystal Residence, visit UDC Stand No C10 at Cityscape Qatar until October 15 inside the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) to discover the brilliance and luxury of this extraordinary development through cutting-edge technologies and immersive experiences.

