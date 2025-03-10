Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of SAK Holding Group, the Group announced the signing of a new partnership agreement with Sheikh Khalid bin Suhaim Hamad Abdullah Al Thani to develop a premium real estate project in the Al Mansoura area of Doha, named “Usoul Al Mansoura Compound.”

This partnership aligns with SAK Holding Group’s efforts to enhance Qatar’s real estate sector through its innovative real estate partnership model, “Sharekna.” The model aims to enable vacant landowners to transform their properties into income-generating real estate projects through smart investment solutions that ensure maximum returns with minimal costs and risks.

The “Usoul Al Mansoura Compound” project is a practical embodiment of the success of the “Sharekna” model. The project will be developed on a total area of approximately 8,000 square metres, featuring two residential towers with a structure of (3 basement floors + ground floor + 9 typical floors).

Additionally, a fully integrated clubhouse will be constructed with (ground floor + first floor), creating a modern residential environment that combines comfort and luxury.

The project will offer 500 residential units with diverse sizes and designs, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, catering to various housing needs. The total built-up area of the project is 62,218 square metres, making it a valuable addition to Doha’s real estate landscape.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani emphasised that the agreement reflects SAK Holding Group’s commitment to providing innovative real estate solutions that contribute to sustainable development in Qatar’s real estate sector.

He added: “We are committed to developing high-quality projects that meet market demands and provide attractive investment opportunities for both landowners and investors. The ‘Usoul Al Mansoura Compound’ project embodies our vision of achieving a balance between quality, sustainability, and outstanding investment returns.”

Sheikh Khalid bin Suhaim Al Thani expressed his pride in this partnership with SAK Holding Group, highlighting that the “Osoul Al Mansoura Compound” is a successful model of effective partnerships that add value to the real estate sector.

He stated: “This project marks a significant step in developing modern residential communities that align with the aspirations of Qatar’s real estate market. We look forward to seeing this development enhance the quality of life in Al Mansoura by offering an integrated residential environment that meets the needs of families and individuals seeking excellence.”

In a related context, Eng. Hisham Al Sahtari, CEO of SAK Holding Group, emphasised that “Sharekna” is a smart investment solution for landowners looking to maximise the potential of their assets without the need for costly traditional investments.

“Signing this new partnership with Sheikh Khalid bin Suhaim Al Thani marks another step toward strengthening the role of the ‘Sharekna’ model in developing high-quality real estate projects in Qatar. We take pride in continuing to offer innovative investment solutions that enable landowners to maximise the potential of their properties through partnerships that generate the highest returns while minimising risks and operational costs,” he stated.

Eng. Hisham Al Sahtari added that the new project in Al Mansoura reflects SAK Holding Group’s vision of delivering real estate projects that meet the growing market demands. He highlighted the strategic importance of the location in the heart of Doha, making it an ideal choice for modern housing.

He also noted that this project extends the successful track record of ‘Sharekna,’ which has led to the development of several landmark real estate projects, such as “Wyndham West Bay Beach Resort Tower” in the Diplomatic Area, “Wyndham Tower” in West Bay, and major residential and commercial complexes that have attracted significant interest from both investors and tenants.

Thanks to its prime location in Al Mansoura, the “Usoul Al Mansoura Compound” will offer a comprehensive residential experience, catering to those seeking a contemporary lifestyle that blends luxury with convenience and easy access to key facilities and services in the capital.

The project will feature modern architectural designs that reflect global construction trends while adhering to the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Eng. Hisham Al Sahtari explained that one of the key advantages of the planned compound is its strategic location in Al Mansoura, an area that holds a significant benefit—it is one of the zones where usufruct rights are permitted under Qatari law. This opens the door for non-Qatari investors to take advantage of long-term ownership opportunities under facilitated conditions. This feature enhances the project’s attractiveness, drawing a broad segment of investors interested in owning residential or investment units in a prime location at the heart of Doha. Ultimately, this boosts the long-term investment value of “Usoul Al Mansoura Towers.”

The “Sharekna” model is one of the most prominent real estate solutions offered by SAK Holding Group, providing diverse investment options tailored to the needs of different landowners. Through the “Classic Partnership” model, landowners can develop their projects without the need for direct financing, as the group covers the costs in exchange for a share of the returns. Meanwhile, the “Smart Partnership” model enables investors to develop large-scale projects without requiring loans.

Eng. Hisham Al Sahtari emphasised that this investment model has significantly contributed to the development of Qatar’s real estate sector by successfully reducing construction costs, providing flexible financing solutions, and implementing professional project management to ensure the highest returns.

He added: “We see ‘Sharekna’ not just as a real estate partnership model but as a comprehensive system designed to strike a balance between optimal investment and sustainable development, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The highlights from Sharekna’s key achievements include Wyndham West Bay Beach Resort Tower, Wyndham West Bay Tower, The Curve Tower, Al Kuwari Tower, Al Khayareen Tower, Al Wakra Hotel, Al Rayyan Tower, Danat Al Sadd Tower, and Al Thumama Villas Compound.

