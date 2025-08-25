Doha: Qatar’s residential real estate market recorded a sharp rebound during the first half (H1) of 2025 as recent data from Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly real estate bulletin shows a surge in both sales and leasing activity, led by strong demand in Lusail and The Pearl.

The report revealed that registered residential sales surged to 798 transactions in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, up from 708 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

Total deals in H1 reached 1,506, representing a 22 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Apartment activity was most concentrated in Lusail and The Pearl Island, where Ministry of Justice figures indicate average sales prices of QR15,534 per sqm and QR14,991 per sqm, respectively.

“Demand is clearly gravitating toward modern, master-planned districts with strong lifestyle offerings,” James, a real estate researcher and consultant, told The Peninsula.

“Both Lusail and The Pearl are now established as premium residential destinations, and we are seeing that reflected in transaction values and occupancy levels.”

Meanwhile, Leasing activity has also picked up pace, rising 26 percent YOY in H1 2025. Vacancy rates remain high in some secondary neighborhoods, but in Lusail Marina and The Pearl, premium towers are reporting occupancy above 90 percent.

The data signaled that typical rents in these prime areas have edged higher since late 2024.

One-bedroom units in Viva Bahriya now command between QR9,000 and QR10,500 per month, while similar apartments in Lusail Marina fetch QR8,000 to QR9,000. More affordable units in Al Sadd lease for around QR5,500 to QR6,500.

“After two years of relatively flat rents, the tide has turned. Tenants are willing to pay a premium for waterfront views, quality amenities, and integrated communities, while older stock continues to struggle to attract demand,” the researcher said.

Villa compounds remain particularly resilient, driven by demand from expatriate families. Areas such as Al Waab, Al Duhail, Al Markhiya, Abu Hamour, and Onaiza are recording occupancies above 95 percent.

The report emphasised the recent policy changes under Council of Ministers Decision No. 28 of 2020, which allow non-Qataris to own detached units in residential complexes have spurred new villa developments.

Compounds in suburban Doha and Al Wukair are now offering villas priced between QR2.3m and QR5m, targeting both investors and end-users.

“This policy has been a game-changer. For the first time, expatriates can buy into villa communities, which is opening a fresh wave of demand and diversifying the market beyond apartments,” James added.

Although construction activity has moderated since the World Cup, development continues in Lusail, Legtaifiya, and Al Waab, ensuring a steady pipeline of new supply.

The report further stated: “With transaction volumes and leasing momentum both holding firm in the first half of 2025, the outlook for the remainder of the year is one of stability.”

