Doha: The rental sector in Qatar is witnessing rapid growth, reflecting the confidence of individuals and companies in the real estate market and its sustainable prosperity.

The rental demand strengthened in the third quarter (July to September) of this year with 27,240 rental contracts registered during the quarter, a 7.4 percent increase versus Q3 of last year, according to data by Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

This brings the total number of contracts in the first nine months (January to September) of this year to 89,341 representing an year-on-year increase of 25.1 percent.

The residential contracts accounted for 76 percent of the total (68,607 contracts), while the commercial contracts stood at 18,733.

Qatar’s real estate sector is expected to continue benefiting from the accelerating pace of digital transformation, strengthened regulatory transparency, and strategic investment in infrastructure in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The residential market continues to show healthy momentum, reflecting the broader confidence in Qatar’s economy.

The real estate sector is considered a safe haven in Qatar’s economic activity and plays a crucial role.

The real estate market of Qatar witnessed growth momentum as it recorded 1,256 real estate transactions worth QR4.493bn in the third quarter of this year.

Compared to third quarter of last year this shows an impressive surge of 35 percent and 58 percent in the property trading volume and value of transactions respectively.

In the third quarter, the real estate transactions logged the highest value during September this year with a total of QR1.861bn. While August 2025 registered QR1.129bn and July QR1.501bn value of transactions.

The residential real estate market also saw a sharp rebound during the first half of this year as there was a surge in both sales and leasing activity led by strong demand.

The registered residential sales surged to 798 transactions in the second quarter of 2025, up from 708 in the first quarter of this year.

