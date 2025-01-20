DOHA: Qatar’s real estate registration electronic services are accelerating with the digital transformation in the country.

The Ministry of Justice plays a pivotal role in achieving Qatar’s National Vision 2030, particularly in the digitisation of government services, keeping pace with everything that helps facilitate public access. Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Shaima Ahmed Yusuf Al Maliki, Head of the Real Estate Information Systems Department at the Real Estate Registration Department, Ministry of Justice, highlighted the features of the developed version of the SAK electronic services application and the digital transactions available.

This is the official and primary app for the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Affairs Sector, which is one of the channels to access its electronic services. It is part of the Ministry of Justice’s efforts to streamline transaction procedures for public services such as property registration and document issuance, Al Maliki said.

The target groups are individuals, the government, and also investors. She added, “We have developed it to be faster and more flexible. Additionally, it is specifically designed to support national identity. It also reduces time and effort through electronic transactions, shifting from traditional processes to fully integrated, fast electronic transactions.”

She pointed out, furthermore, it reduces operational costs, enhances the efficiency of transactions while improves the country’s digital infrastructure. All of this helps accelerate the pace of digital transformation in the country and allows other sectors to invest in this field to support the sustainability of electronic transactions in the future. Additionally, it supports document imaging and converting them into written text.

“For user convenience, they can select their most frequently used transactions and add them to their favorites to access them when needed. There are also advisory services available before starting any service or transaction, which explain the service description and required documents. We also offer 24/7 access to transactions and want to highlight that we have strengthened security within this app to ensure the users’ rights are protected,” Al Maliki said.

“We have ensured that transactions are available in all cases and we have strengthened security in this app to protect the users’ rights. There are also numerous electronic linkages through platforms provided by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology allowing data exchange and linking personal data with property ownership. Additionally, “we work with the Ministry of Municipality through the exchange of data and building permits to connect these services. We are cooperating to provide the best for the State of Qatar,” she added.

As part of its digital transformation plan, the Ministry of Justice seeks to employ new technologies and leverage from the country’s advanced infrastructure in the field of communications and information technology to provide pioneering and advanced services that advance the legal sector, align with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy, and achieve sustainable development.

The real estate registration Law No. 5 of 2024 marks the introduction of the first phase of digital transactions, aims to improve citizens’ access to real estate services, and introduces electronic registration. It is focused on enhancing real estate registration services.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is actively working to develop the Real Estate Platform in coordination with the Ministry of Justice to enhance its capabilities to provide accurate data on available properties.

