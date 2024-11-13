DOHA: Qatar’s robust and resilient economy has been growing steadily as the real estate market offers several opportunities.

During October 2024, the real estate transactions index achieved a total value of QR1.514bn for 355 real estate deals.

Compared to September 2024 the index of real estate has registered an increase of 17 percent, while the value of real estate trading index increased by 7 percent, and the traded areas index decreased by 42 percent, according to data by Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

Doha, Al Rayyan and Al Dhaayen Municipalities topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during October 2024, the real estate market index revealed.

The real estate market index for October 2024 showed that the financial value of Al Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR640m. Meanwhile, Al Rayyan Municipality transactions totaled QR321m and Al Dhaayen Municipality’s transactions amounted to QR301m.

During October, for the number of sold properties, the most active municipalities are Doha (33%), followed by Al Rayyan (23%) and Al Dhaayen (17%).

According to the area index, indices showed that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (34%), followed by Doha (25%), and Al Dhaayen (18%) of the total data area.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for October, recording four properties in Al Dhaayen Municipality, three properties in Al Dhaayen, and one property in Al Wakrah.

As for the volume of mortgage transactions that took place during the month of October 2024, the number of mortgage transactions amounted to 146 transactions, with a total value of QR17,476,934,086.

Doha and Al Rayyan Municipalities recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 48 transactions, equivalent to 32.9 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties. This was followed by Al Dhaayen with 17 transactions equivalent to 11.6 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties.

During October 2024, the trading movement in the residential units witnessed an increase in trading volume comparing to that of September 2024, where the number of deals reached 101 for the residential units, with a total value of QR186m.

Recently, Qatar hosted the Real Estate Forum and Cityscape 2024 which brought together real estate experts and stakeholders from around the world, establishing it as a premier event for knowledge sharing, expertise exchange. The forum explored future trajectories within the real estate sector, while showcasing various opportunities within the growing industry.

Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make Qatar more attractive to investors and businesses. It aims to create a welcoming environment for both investors and skilled workers and to prioritise economic sectors and ensure a high quality of life for everyone living in Qatar.

