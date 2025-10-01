Ezdan Holding Group, one of Qatar’s foremost real estate developers with a long track record in investment property sales, has unveiled a new sales initiative covering a number of its flagship projects. The move opens the door for citizens, expats, and international investors to acquire property, with residency permits available to expats and foreign buyers under Qatari law. This step underscores the Group’s strategic role in energising the local property market, while providing distinctive residential and investment opportunities tailored for families and individuals seeking security and long-term value in Qatar.

Qatar’s property market offers a number of advantages that make it an attractive environment for real estate investors, foremost among them freehold ownership rights for all nationalities in designated areas and the granting of residency permits tied to property ownership, in addition to offering some of the highest rental returns in the region.

The announcement underscores the Group’s commitment to advancing Qatar’s real estate sector and aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030, through innovative residential and investment solutions that raise living standards and cater to the aspirations of citizens, expats, and international investors.

In its press statement, Ezdan Holding Group confirmed that the launch of this sales plan marks a new chapter in its decades-long journey of leadership and achievement. The Group emphasised that this move underlines its commitment to diversity in its investment strategies, extending beyond the provision of traditional housing units or real estate projects to the creation of fully integrated residential communities that combine privacy and comfort with sustainable investment opportunities.

The Group noted that its sales strategy is built on a clear vision centred on two main pillars: firstly, continuing to deliver high-quality real estate products with modern specifications that meet the diverse needs of families and various population segments; and secondly, providing carefully structured investment opportunities that generate strong returns for both local and international investors. It further stressed that Qatar’s property market is rich with opportunities, and Ezdan is determined to remain at the forefront of offering comprehensive solutions in this vital sector.

Among the flagship projects now on offer is Hayat Al Wakra 2, available for freehold ownership by citizens, residents, and foreigners. The development is a model for fully integrated residential projects catering to families seeking privacy and comfort.

The project features a mix of elegant villas with four bedrooms and spacious furnished two-bedroom apartments. All units are delivered fully furnished with modern furniture and appliances, making them an ideal choice for immediate occupancy without the need for additional preparation. Freehold ownership is available for all nationalities.

Strategically located on a main highway linked to Doha, the project is just minutes from Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakra Metro Station, Al Wakra Mall, and Al Wakra Hospital, and only 15 minutes from central Doha. This prime location offers residents the perfect balance of tranquillity and accessibility to key destinations across the country.

Another key development is Al Nokhba Villas in Al Wakra, available for freehold ownership to citizens, residents, and foreigners. This exclusive community blends contemporary design with integrated facilities. Featuring a limited number of luxurious villas, the project offers exclusivity and scarcity that enhance its investment value.

The villas include five bedrooms plus a maid’s room, spacious living areas, fully equipped closed kitchens, private gardens, and versatile backyards. Select units also boast panoramic views of Al Janoub Stadium, one of Al Wakra’s most prominent landmarks, adding further value to these homes.

On-site facilities include a private swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, landscaped green spaces, children’s playgrounds, and a comprehensive 24-hour security system. Together, these amenities create an ideal environment for families seeking a safe and complete lifestyle.

These projects represent the perfect choice for families looking for ready-to-move housing as well as investors seeking immediate returns, with some units already leased to tenants. This diversity demonstrates Ezdan’s commitment to meeting varied expectations, whether for family living or investment purposes.

The launch comes at a time when Qatar’s property market is witnessing rising momentum, supported by the strength of the national economy, stable fiscal policies, and world-class infrastructure that has positioned Qatar among leading global investment destinations.

This freehold sale to citizens, residents, and foreign investors confirms that Ezdan Holding Group is not content with traditional property sales, but strives to be a key partner in shaping the future of the real estate sector in Qatar. Through its extensive experience, the Group continues to deliver outstanding real estate products with integrated facilities, aligned with evolving market needs, ensuring its sustained leadership in investment property sales in Qatar and the region.

Future Sales Expansion

The Group’s press statement highlighted that Ezdan’s strategy is built on balancing sustainable growth with maintaining its established reputation in the market. It added:

“Our goal is to always be at the forefront of those who bring true added value to the real estate sector. We do not simply sell housing units but rather offer a complete lifestyle that considers every detail and provides families and investors with a safe and sustainable residential and investment environment.”

With this announcement, Ezdan Holding Group opens a new chapter in its long-standing journey, offering clients and investors exceptional opportunities to benefit from its expertise and landmark projects. This launch represents far more than the sale of property—it is a strategic step reinforcing Ezdan’s role as a cornerstone of the Qatari real estate market and a key partner in advancing sustainable development, while further cementing Qatar’s position as a world-class investment destination.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).