Property Finder, a prop-tech company, has launched SuperAgent, MENA's first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ranking system for agents.

Powered by an in-house data platform Agent Data Assistant (ADA), the new system aims to offer home-seekers up-to-date and improved knowledge of properties by using data points, according to a press release on Wednesday.

ADA deploys AI algorithm to the analytics workflow and quality scores and promotes market-leading consumer experiences.

The President of Property Finder Group, Ari Kesisoglu, commented: "Through the launch of SuperAgent, we deliver our promise to enrich the home seeker journey with transparency and unbiased information to build trust in the market."

Meanwhile, the Chief Product Officer at Property Finder, Christophe de Rassenfosse, said: "ADA is an independent algorithm built to identify agents that are property seeker obsessed, always looking to provide the best quality property listing and respond faster than any other agents to the home seeker’s needs."

