Property Finder, Bahrain’s No.1 property portal, has joined forces with the Gulf Property Show in promoting Bahrain’s boutique real estate showcase.

The Gulf Property Show, taking place from March 22 to 24 at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sanabis, is highly respected as the premier real estate exhibition in the country, attracting the most prominent real estate firms and developers under one roof, providing a one-stop destination for investors and property seekers.

Propertyfinder.bh, the property portal partner of the show, is the fastest growing online real estate portal.

In 2021, Property Finder recorded an increase of over 40 per cent in impressions.

Property Finder KSA and Bahrain country manager Khaled Al Saeh commented: “As a company, Property Finder has always put users at the forefront of its innovation and strategy. We strive to ensure that we solve the pain points that are sometimes associated with the real estate experience.

“The driving force behind our innovation and strategy are our partners of real estate developers, brokers, and together, we continue to make the house hunting journey more enjoyable for end users.

“Both Property Finder and the Gulf Property Show have aligned goals in that our customers’ property needs are the priority.”

The organiser of the show is Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE) whose managing director Jubran Abdulrahman said, “Property Finder were one of the first exhibitors at the very first Gulf Property Show. They are partnering with us as major players in the promotion of the real estate sector. Their found success in 2021 is proof that there is still a strong appetite to invest in the property market.”

The Gulf Property Show’s strategic partners are Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) and Bahrain Harbour, the Diamond category sponsors are Naseej and the Gold category sponsors are Al Yal Real Estate.

The show will take place alongside the Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo, ensuring the strongest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).