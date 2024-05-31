Doha, Qatar: Property Finder, a leading real estate platform in the Middle East and North Africa, unveiled yesterday its comprehensive Market Watch Report for 2023—offering an in-depth analysis of Qatar’s residential real estate market trends, performance, and prospects.

The 2023 Market Watch Report highlights the successful navigation of Qatar’s real estate market through economic fluctuations, demonstrating resilience and sustained progress. Over the year, a substantial 3.4% growth in real estate and contraction activities was observed, significantly contributing to Qatar’s GDP, driven by new permits, and ongoing projects within the sector.

Khaled al Saeh, Country Manager for Bahrain & Qatar at Property Finder, emphasized the strategic insights provided by the report, stating, “This year’s Market Watch underscores the dynamic nature of Qatar’s real estate market and it is promising to see this growth, which along with the contractions sector, contributes to nearly a third of Qatar’s non-oil sector. Despite global economic uncertainties, robust investment activities persist in many areas driven by both governmental initiatives and private sector developments. This upward trend signifies a maturing market that continues to offer substantial opportunities for both domestic and international investors.”

