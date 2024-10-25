UAE - POB1 Properties, a newly established real estate development unit of Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group (SAGRE), has unveiled its inaugural project, Serenova, a community-driven residential development being set up in Dubai Silicon Oasis at an investment of $56 million.

Set for completion in Q2 2027, Serenova, spans across an expansive 7,850 sqm plot, offering flexible living spaces that blend modern comfort with serene living to meet the evolving needs and preferences of families and young professionals, said the developer in a statement.

It will feature 222 apartments - ranging from spacious studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom units as well as premium two-bedroom apartments and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

Its architectural design prioritises open spaces, uninterrupted panoramic views to Dubai’s skyline, and forward-thinking layouts that balance privacy and comfort, stated the developer.

The new project reflects POB1 Properties’ commitment to addressing the growing demand for urban convenience in Dubai’s key growth nodes, while creating sustainability and long-term value in real estate investment, said its top official.

"P.O.B1 Properties represents a new strategic direction for the SAGRE Group, focusing on growth and innovation in Dubai’s fast-changing real estate landscape in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan," remarked Ghaith A. Shocair, the Chief Executive Officer of SAGRE and POB1 Properties.

"With deep roots in the city’s development, at POB1 Properties we want to emphasise our commitment to its future chapters, as we have in the past 60 years. With Serenova, we will showcase this fresh approach and our commitment to deliver destinations which appeal to evolving customers within Dubai’s new neighbourhoods," he stated.

According to him, each of the apartments will feature private balconies or spacious terraces with uninterrupted views of Dubai’s exquisite skyline, offering generous outdoor living spaces to enjoy with family and friends.

"A range of premium amenities will elevate everyday living, including a landscaped courtyard with spacious outdoor gardens, two family and children’s pools, a rooftop skyline pool for adults, sunset terraces, a wellness court, and a rooftop gym and fitness centre. Residents will also benefit from a thoughtfully planned experience, complete with 24/7 concierge services and comprehensive security," he added.

Engel & Völkers was appointed as the exclusive brokerage agency for P.O.B1 Properties' Serenova project.

With over 1,000 offices globally, they will leverage their vast international network to attract buyers and investors through roadshows and their agent connections, as well as access to the local brokerage community.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).