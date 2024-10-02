The ROSHN Group, a real estate company owned by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has inked a partnership with the Retal Urban Development Company in the kingdom to build 644 residential units in a deal valued at 792.02 million riyals ($211 million).

The agreement includes the purchase and development of the land, along with the development of residential units and relevant infrastructure in the Sedra residential district of Riyadh.

The contract duration is 36 months.

