Palma Development, a leading UAE real estate developer, has announced that it has achieved a major construction milestone with the topping out of Serenia Living, an AED3 billion ($817 million) beachfront project located on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah.

Serenia Living comprises four towers featuring 226 exclusive two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, along with presidential and half-floor penthouses, and one of Dubai’s most exclusive Sky Mansions.

According to Palma, the project’s ultra-premium amenities include one of the largest residential swimming pools in Dubai, a state-of-the-art gym with a dedicated personal training section, multiple indoor and outdoor children's play areas, and direct beach access, among other exceptional facilities.

On the key milestone, Omar Derbas, the Executive Director (Development and Engineering) at Palma Development, said: "We are pleased to reach this construction milestone which underscores our commitment to delivering Serenia Living not only within the set timelines but potentially ahead of schedule."

"With Khansaheb, the project’s main contractor which brings a wealth of expertise in delivering premium developments, we are confident that every construction phase will further enhance the project’s ultra-premium standards and fulfill our residents’ expectations," he noted.

Palma Development, said Derbas, has been renowned for creating landmark projects that embody high-end living, quality finishing, and enhanced lifestyles for its residents.

"Serenia Living’s architecture and interiors have been led by Palma’s expert team, with GAJ (Godwin Austen Johnson) serving as the lead consultant to ensure the highest design and construction standards to cater to a discerning clientele," he stated.

Featuring European-branded, high-end appliances, an exceptional location, world-class amenities, and an exclusive design, Serenia Living is poised to become one of Dubai’s most sought-after addresses, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).