UAE-based Palma Development has signed up APCC Piling & Marine Contracting for the shoring and piling works at West Residence, the first residential tower within Serenia District, its AED5-billion ($1.4 billion) master-planned community located in Jumeirah Islands.

Spanning more than 600,000 sq ft of land with a total built-up area of 3.5 million sq. ft., Serenia District will be delivered in phases and will comprise six distinct towers integrated around an immersive lifestyle offering.

Designed by Nikken Sekkei, Japan’s leading architectural firm and the third-largest globally, the community draws inspiration from the Japanese Ireko philosophy, blending serenity, simplicity, and the mindful use of space, said the developer.

Residents will benefit from a dedicated lifestyle building, the Serenia Signature Clubhouse, an amenity-rich podium level, the Serenity Lake, and extensive landscaping that promotes wellness, leisure, and community connection.

On the contract award, Omar Derbas, the Executive Director, Development & Engineering at Palma Development, said: "We are pleased with the appointment of APCC Piling & Marine Contracting, whose proven expertise and professionalism we experienced firsthand during the initial construction phase of Serenia Living at Palm Jumeirah. Their proven track record with us gives us complete confidence in their continued ability to deliver exceptional results."

Ideally located in Jumeirah Islands, Serenia District offers the perfect balance between urban living and seclusion, just minutes from JLT, DMCC, Uptown, and Dubai Marina.

The community is interwoven with 20km of walkways, encouraging an active, outdoors-oriented lifestyle. Architectural elegance is further enhanced by a dynamic starlight façade, inspired by natural elements and designed to evolve beautifully from day into night, said Derbas.

"This project is set to become a benchmark in urban living, offering a unique lifestyle experience complemented by world-class amenities. At Palma Development, we remain committed to delivering our projects on schedule while contributing to Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape," he added.

