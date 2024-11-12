Palm View, an exceptional new apartment estate in Upper Claremont, Cape Town, introduces a fresh level of sophistication to the southern suburbs. Uniquely located on the left of Foyle Road, this exclusive development offers a premium lifestyle enriched by its prime position, outstanding design, and meticulous planning.

Specifically designed for those aged 50 and above, Palm View accommodates the preferences of mature buyers seeking a secure, low-maintenance lifestyle among a community of similarly discerning individuals.

Unlike typical retirement villages, Palm View’s sectional-title ownership allows residents to gain capital value from their investment. Furthermore, the development permits buyers of any age to acquire units, making it appealing to both mature residents and investors looking to expand their

portfolios within a sought-after community.

With a median property valuation of R6.6m, Claremont Upper ranks among the top 2% of South African suburbs, reflecting the area’s status and desirability. Palm View meets the high expectations of this affluent community by providing an exclusive, secure environment with low levies, ideal for discerning buyers.

Recent Lightstone Property data reveals that 62.47% of properties in Claremont Upper are sectional-title units, demonstrating a market trend that Palm View is well-positioned to address.

The area is characterised by high household incomes and a stable resident base, with 46% of homeowners having retained their properties for over 11 years, underscoring the appeal of this prestigious neighbourhood for long-term residents.

With only 25 bespoke units, Palm View offers residents an intimate, refined living experience, complete with round-the-clock security for reassurance.

Accessibility and affordability combined

Each residence is fitted with accessibility features, supported by two stretcher lifts, enhancing ease of movement across the property. The landscaped gardens, sustained by borehole irrigation, contribute to Palm View’s lush, serene atmosphere, while the dedicated social and entertainment space provides an ideal setting for building connections and fostering community bonds.

The carefully considered levy structure is kept minimal, covering essential body-corporate functions and 24-hour security, making Palm View an affordable option for those wishing to avoid the typically high costs associated with extensive service offerings in traditional retirement communities.

Prepaid utilities ensure cost-effective living, and the architecture speaks of modernity and elegance, with sleek glass balustrades that mirror the estate’s dedication to quality and aesthetic appeal.

Tailored for buyers with an eye for detail, Palm View presents an exceptional lifestyle where comfort and style are in perfect harmony, offering an ideal choice for those desiring a peaceful, well-appointed residence.

Chief executive officer, Mike Greeff of Greeff Christie’s International Realty comments: “Palm View sets a new benchmark in Upper Claremont, merging privacy, safety, and a strong sense of community.

"This is a rare opportunity for buyers to invest in one of Cape Town’s finest areas, with the assurance of a luxurious lifestyle and potential capital appreciation.”

