While the villages of the Cape West Coast continue seeing some of the best coastal demand in recent years, the small village of Yzerfontein has been a stand-out performer, according to the Seeff Property Group.



This small village is just over an hour’s drive from Cape town and now boasts an average price of almost R4m, doubling over the last five years, and tripling over 10 years. It is also 12.9% up YoY, according to Lightstone data. The market peaked in 2021 with a whopping 280 transactions, and while it has settled back, remains very active.

Nelia Retief and Michelle Livingstone-Louw, property agents with Seeff Yzerfontein for example, report that they have already sold 31 properties totalling nearly R141m, a significant increase compared to last year’s 24 sales valued at just under R106m.

Pricing data shows the remarkable growth of the property market in Yzerfontein. The average price increased by 90% in just five years from R2,1m, and by a whopping 220% in one year from R1.25m.

It also shows that for this year so far, about 20 properties have already sold over the R5m price mark with three of those over R10m, as the town continues to attract strong investment.

Notably, properties in the town are predominantly freehold with a few sectional-title units. Most of the homes are nestled against the hill with stunning sea views, and within walking distance of the beach.

The last few years has seen development with many homes renovated and improved, along with the addition of new residential estates such as Pearl Point Estate, Ocean Villas, Weskus Villas, and Yzerfontein Heights Residential Estate.

Seaside lifestyle appeal

Yzerfontein has long been sought-after for its laid-back seaside lifestyle, low crime, and popularity for water sports like surfing, boating, yachting, and fishing, making it an ideal escape from city life. It is a tourist hotspot with day trippers, weekenders, and holiday makers. Visitors swell significantly over the high season holiday periods.

The town is particularly scenic with natural fynbos surroundings teeming with small wild life. There are lovely hiking and cycling trails in the area, and one of the longest, uninterrupted sandy beaches, along with a small harbour, popular for fishing and to launch boats and jet skis.

There are also now great local amenities such as the Ocean Village Shopping Centre with a Spar supermarket, along with popular restaurants including the newly renovated “Beach House Restaurant,” offering spectacular ocean vistas, a top attraction for its authentic seafood and beach location, and frequented by people from all over the world.

It is also a short drive from Langebaan and Vredenburg with its big regional mall (Weskus Mall), services, and medical care.

Diverse buyer demographics

While there has been tremendous sales turnover in the village over the last few years, about 40% of properties have been in the same hands for over 11 years. Buyers are coming from all over including international buyers, and while they have historically been older, the village is attracting a broad base with about 40% of recent buyers under the 50-year age group.

While holiday and retirement homes have been the main drivers of the market historically, semigration and remote working have further boosted the market over the last five years. Hospitality investments, including rental accommodation to cater mostly for the short-stay market, have also boosted the market in recent years.

There is still plenty of land available in the village, priced from around R1.05m. You can also still find smaller houses from around R3m, but luxury houses tend to range upwards of R4.5m to R19.5m for a magnificent new-build with six-bedroom suites and uninterrupted views over the Atlantic Ocean and iconic Table Mountain.

Ocean front properties and guest houses tend to carry a premium with high-end properties listed for up to around R45m.

The rising demand and property values demonstrate the confidence in the market, and that buyers and investors are prepared to pay a premium for the safety and lifestyle. However, while it has been a good phase for sellers, the agents caution against overpricing and highlight that accurate pricing is ultimately the key to success.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).