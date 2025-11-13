MUSCAT: Oman’s real estate price index rose 10.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year, according to new data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total value of real estate transactions reached about RO 259.6 million during the quarter, including RO 172.3 million in the residential sector and RO 87.3 million in commercial properties.

The report showed growth across both residential and commercial segments, supported by strong demand, active development projects and rising investor confidence linked to the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Residential real estate remained the main driver of growth, with the residential index up 11.8 per cent year-on-year. Residential land values increased 11.3 per cent, apartments 9.7 per cent and villas recorded the sharpest rise at 17.6 per cent, while other housing types rose 1.7 per cent.

Muscat recorded the highest growth among all governorates, with residential land prices up 38.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Increases were also seen in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate (6 per cent), Al Batinah South Governorate (3.5 per cent), Musandam Governorate (2.3 per cent) and Al Sharqiyah South Governorate (0.3 per cent). NCSI attributed Muscat’s performance to active urban development, population movement towards the capital and growing interest in mixed-use projects.

Some governorates saw lower residential land prices. Al Buraimi Governorate recorded the largest drop at 37.7 per cent, followed by Al Wusta Governorate (24.7 per cent), Al Dhahirah Governorate (24.2 per cent), Dhofar Governorate (6.3 per cent), Al Batinah North Governorate (3.1 per cent) and Al Sharqiyah North Governorate (0.6 per cent).

The commercial real estate index rose 8.8 per cent year-on-year, supported by a 7.3 per cent increase in commercial land prices. Retail property values grew 4.1 per cent, while industrial land prices jumped 16.1 per cent, reflecting growth in the industrial and logistics sectors.

