Muscat: Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Said Al Faiha Development Company celebrated the inauguration of the Smart Home project for smart residential apartments and offices in Al Ghala Heights, opposite Madinat Al Irfan.

This project, distinguished as a pioneering real estate endeavour, presents guaranteed investment opportunities. It boasts comprehensive smart specifications within its residential units, enabling remote control via mobile devices, alongside the integration of artificial intelligence within the building to provide essential services for families. These include childcare services, a private cinema for residents, laundry facilities, taxi services, morning coffee preparation, and various other unique smart amenities.

This was announced during the press conference held by Al Faiha Development Company at the launch event at the W Hotel. Sheikh Saud bin Hamad Al Ta’i, Chairman of Al Faiha’s Board of Directors, said: “We are delighted today to express our joy and pride in this momentous occasion, where these smart residential apartments embody our aspirations to deliver a unique living experience. This amalgamation of comfort and technology aims to create a sustainable and secure environment for all residents.”

“This project is not merely a residential building but a realisation of a futuristic vision, as we strive to provide comfort and convenience to residents through the utilisation of the latest technologies in the realm of artificial intelligence within real estate development.”

The Smart Home project in Al Ghala Heights is a pioneering model in the realm of smart buildings, encompassing a wide array of features that render it unique and sophisticated. Spanning an area of 13,000 square metres, the project comprises nine floors and a penthouse, in addition to parking facilities and a variety of residential units of different sizes.

Furthermore, the project includes a commercial mall covering an area of 5,000 square metres, luxurious restaurants, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, and a comprehensive health club, ensuring a comfortable and sustainable environment for residents.

Smart apartments are an integral part of the project concept, allowing residents to benefit from cutting-edge technologies to enhance their quality of life. These aim to provide a smart and sustainable living environment that promotes quality of life and offers a comfortable and secure lifestyle, providing an integrated residential experience that includes entertainment, marketing, and sports facilities to meet all family needs.

Sheikh Saud bin Hamad Al Ta’i, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Faiha Development Company (the project developer), added: “The project aligns with the Sultanate’s 2040 income diversification plan, affirming that upon completion, the Smart Home project will positively impact both the economic and social spheres. We are proud of the vital role of the private sector in supporting the official directives for the development of the country’s tourism and real estate infrastructure, which in turn serves the efforts of tourism promotion and real estate development.”

“It is a pioneering investment project that combines luxury and technology in the heart of the Sultanate of Oman. This project reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional residential experience that blends comfort and innovation in the world of smart residential apartments and offices.”

“When completed, the project will be an architectural icon, combining modern designs with authentic Omani architecture.”

Additionally, Tariq bin Mohammed Al Farsi, CEO of Al Faiha Development Company, said: “The project, overall, strikes a balance between commercial and residential aspects, with over 5,000 square metres allocated to a smart commercial mall featuring designs tailored to global brand specifications. The residential and service units will extend over an area of 13,000 square metres.”

“The project will be equipped with the finest integrated services, meeting the highest international standards and aligning with future technological advancements. Modern communication networks and diverse parking facilities, totaling over 800 spaces distributed underground and some in front of residential units, will be provided. The commercial mall, offices, and residential units will be interconnected to form an integrated environment and an attractive place for living, working, and shopping under one roof.”

