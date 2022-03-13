The most definitive networking and sourcing event for the building, construction and real estate industry in Oman, Oman Design and Build Week (ODBW), incorporating Oman Real Estate Exhibition, is set to be inaugurated at 9:00 am on March 14, 2022 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), Muscat, with the event open to the public from 10:00 am.

Organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and supported by the Oman Real Estate Association and Muscat Municipality, the three-day event will run until March 16, 2022, with exhibits in Halls 3, 4 and 5, at OCEC.

ODBW will witness over 250 exhibitors and will showcase the latest products, advanced services and emerging solutions from the building, construction, and real estate industry. Techno will assume its role as the Platinum Sponsor of the event, whereas Wujha will be the OREX Lead Sponsor, Sakan will be the OREX Registration Sponsor and Al Mouj will be OREX Strategic Sponsor.

ODBW will provide exhibitors and visitors an excellent platform to network with industry peers, target suppliers and distributors and gain insights into the market. The event will also see in attendance a number of architects, consultants, engineers, contractors, distributors, procurement managers and decisions makers, therefore, providing an opportunity to manufacturers to showcase their unique building materials and solutions.

Commenting on the event, Ashley Roberts, General Manager, CONNECT said, “In line with Oman’s Vision 2040 to diversify the economy, the local market is gearing up for transformational changes. The slated mega-projects will revolutionise the real estate landscape while contributing to the growth of the construction sector as well. As such, this is the ideal time for companies and individuals in the related sectors to assess market potential, conduct extensive research and evaluation of prevalent competition, identify new agents and distributors and consider lucrative project partnerships. ODBW will serve as a platform for such industry enthusiasts to come together to better understand the current market, present their offerings to prospective clients and focus on accelerating business growth.”

A key highlight of ODBW will be the OREX Conference in Hall 3 which will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. The engaging conference will facilitate meaningful discussions between industry leaders as they share insights on prospective opportunities, challenges, and growth avenues in the real estate sector of Oman and the MENA region. The knowledge forum will enable the region’s key real estate developers, property consultants, brokers, agents, financial, legal, and other service providers to learn from industry experts and inculcate strategies to accelerate business and attain optimum levels of efficiency, productivity and performance in diverse projects areas while upholding industry best practices. In addition to the conference, ODBW will also feature a 3-day CPD-credited PMI-certified workshop in Hall 5 which will provide the needed technical knowledge to help in career advancement.

With the economy bouncing back to normalcy after the effects of the pandemic, ODBW will enable exhibitors to focus on their marketing initiatives, showcase their solutions and boost confidence amongst consumers. It will also provide visitors with necessary insights into key developments in the sector.

To know more, visit www.omandesignandbuildweek.com

