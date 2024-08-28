Muscat: The traded value of real estate property in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 6.4 per cent to OMR1,730.2 million till the end of July 2024, compared to OMR1,626.4 million during the corresponding period in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to Preliminary statistics issued by NCSI, fees collected for all legal transactions amounted to OMR38.2 million till the end of July 2024, constituting a decrease of 0.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

The traded value of sales contracts reached OMR631.3 million till the end of July 2024, and the number of sale contracts went up by 0.5 per cent to 38,627, compared to 38,440 in the same period of 2023.

The traded value of mortgage contracts increased by 8.9 per cent till the end of July 2024 to OMR1,090.7 million.

Meanwhile, the number of mortgage contracts fell by 15.9 per cent to 11,799 contracts from 14,029 contracts in the same period of 2023. The number of properties issued by the end of July 2024 fell by 5.2 per cent to 130,647, whereas the number of properties issued to citizens of GCC countries went up by 14.1 per cent to 857.

