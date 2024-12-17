Muscat – Tibiaan Real Estate Company officially unveiled a neighbourhood called Al Nuha in Sultan Haitham City, a landmark project with an investment value of RO13.4mn, on Monday.

The launch ceremony was held under the patronage of H H Dr Sayyid Kamil Fahad al Said, Secretary-General of Council of Ministers, in the presence of officials from Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, private sector representatives and investors.

Jamal Nasser al Hadi, representative of Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, highlighted the project as a prime example of collaboration between the public and private sectors in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. He stated that Al Nuha neighbourhood combines efficiency in implementation with exceptional design quality, supporting the ministry’s goals for sustainable urban development and fostering economic and social value through local and international investments.

Al Nuha spans over 58,000sqm and includes 113 residential units and 35 commercial showrooms. It integrates traditional Omani architecture with modern design elements to provide innovative living solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and families.

Comprehensive facilities, including educational, healthcare, cultural, religious and recreational amenities, aim to create a fully integrated community that delivers a premium living experience.

Al Nuha will offer diverse housing options, including meticulously designed villas, luxurious duplex apartments equipped with private swimming pools, and two-bedroom apartments paired with commercial spaces. These residences are crafted to meet international standards and reflect Tibiaan Real Estate’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Younis bin Khasib al Harrasi, CEO of Tibiaan Real Estate, said his company is dedicated to creating real estate projects that align with modern needs featuring detailed designs, spacious layouts and natural lighting. He described Al Nuha as an exceptional investment and residential opportunity within a thoughtfully planned urban environment.

The project is set for completion by the end of 2028, in line with the development timeline of Sultan Haitham City’s first phase in 2030.

