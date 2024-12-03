Salalah – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is advancing the Salalah Master Plan, a comprehensive development initiative designed to harness the economic, environmental, and social potential of the Dhofar region. Covering over 427mn sqm between Salalah and the wilayat of Taqah, the plan aims to accommodate more than 480,000 residents, marking an important milestone in Dhofar’s urban evolution.

Sultan bin Hamad al Ghafri, Director General of Housing and Urban Planning in Dhofar, stated, “The first and second phases, which involved data collection and analysis, have been completed. Work is now underway on the general structural plan and detailed regional plans. The plan rests on three pillars: integrated coordination between government sectors, community participation to meet local needs, and public-private partnerships to secure funding and ensure sustainable implementation.”

A key feature of the initiative is the ‘Future City’ of Salalah, spanning 7sqkm and designed to house 60,000 residents in approximately 12,000 housing units. The city will incorporate modern urban design with sustainable practices, green spaces spanning 2.5mn sqm, recreational parks, cultural facilities, and a seafront. Advanced technologies and climate-resilient infrastructure are central to its vision, ensuring long-term appeal and adaptability.

In 2024, the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning in Dhofar intensified efforts to accelerate the project, conducting over 150 meetings in collaboration with public and private stakeholders and civil society organisations.

To promote family and social stability, the ministry allocated RO2.9mn for housing assistance in Dhofar, facilitating the purchase of 39 housing units, the construction of 67 homes, and the reconstruction or maintenance of 52 units on Al Hallaniyat Island. The total investment exceeded RO4mn.

The governorate also witnessed strong economic momentum, with real estate trading reaching RO65mn in Q3 2024 – a remarkable 80% increase from the previous quarter.

