Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning officially launched sales for the highly anticipated Sarooj Oasis project, a landmark development in Sultan Haitham City valued at RO30mn, on Tuesday.

The integrated, eco-friendly community spread over 86,000sqm, will offer a harmonious blend of modern architecture and Omani cultural heritage.

Sarooj Oasis will be an expansive development featuring 210 residential units, designed to include a mix of luxurious villas and modern apartments.

The project will include a business centre and commercial spaces covering over 11,000sqm, with the total built-up area exceeding 65,000sqm.

Strategically located to offer scenic wadi views, the development will offer a serene yet connected lifestyle, making it an attractive choice for residents seeking both tranquility and urban convenience.

Sarooj Oasis will offer diverse residential options, catering to various preferences and lifestyles. Althuraya Villas will offer luxurious living with panoramic views of the valley, providing an exclusive retreat for those who value privacy and natural beauty.

Designed with sustainability in mind, Ahed Villas will offer affordable luxury while embracing eco-friendly principles. Complementing these, modern apartment buildings – situated close to vibrant commercial and cultural hubs – will ensure residents enjoy the best of contemporary urban living.

Sarooj Oasis will be distinguished by a range of unique features enhancing its appeal as a modern, sustainable community. As a gated development, it’ll offer privacy and security, creating a safe environment for families.

The project emphasises an active, eco-friendly lifestyle through micromobility routes, including walkways and cycling paths that seamlessly connect residential areas with commercial and recreational spaces.

At the heart of the community, the Central Plaza will be designed for social interaction and commercial activity, surrounded by retail spaces and accessible via sustainable transit routes.

Adding to the community’s charm, a private central park nestled among the villas will serve as a green oasis perfect for recreation and family gatherings.

Inclusion of basement parking will enhance both convenience and the aesthetic appeal of the development, maintaining clean, uncluttered streetscapes. Families will also benefit from the availability of daycare facilities and proximity to leading public and private schools, ensuring a well-rounded, family-friendly environment.

More than just a residential project, Sarooj Oasis represents a dynamic, sustainable urban environment designed for modern living, working and investing, a press release stated. ‘It offers unique ownership opportunities for both Omanis and expatriates, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a harmonious blend of traditional Omani heritage and contemporary design within a thriving, eco-conscious community.’

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

