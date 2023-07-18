Saudi Arabia's National Housing Company (NHC) has launched its innovative integrated living project 'Sadayem' in North Obhur in Jeddah.

The 'Sadayem' suburb covers a total area exceeding 3.8 million sq m and houses over 8,000 residential units, including villas, apartments, and townhouses.

Its integrated structures boast architectural designs inspired by the identity of the Hijazi region, creating a comfortable and luxurious living environment for more than 40,000 residents.

NHC's latest uber luxury housing project is strategically located east of Al Buhairat city, near the Red Sea coast, and close to various essential services and significant future projects.

The project was officially inaugurated by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah in the presence of Abdullah AlBudair, Vice Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and Yazid bin Ibrahim Al-Nafisa, Deputy Executive President of the National Housing Company.

During the launch ceremony, NHC signed agreements with a number of developers including Rattal Real Estate Development Company, Mayar for Development and Real Estate Investment Company, Dar and Emar for Real Estate Investment and Development Company, Mohamed Al Habib and Partners Company, Ajdan for Real Estate Development Company, Thabat Al Maskan Real Estate Company, and Ebar Al Mamlaka Real Estate Company.

AlBudair pointed out that Sadayem was an extension of the numerous residential communities and suburbs previously established, aimed at increasing the real estate supply in line with the goals of the Housing Programme and Vision 2030.

Al Nafisa said these residential suburbs reflect the vital role the company plays in empowering the private sector through collaboration with specialized companies to provide more future projects.

Sadayem, he stated, offers an integrated, ultra-modern concept of quality living, featuring long green pathways extending over 8km, resembling the design and style of historical neighbourhoods in Jeddah.

The pathways facilitate access to all surrounding services, green spaces, vital facilities, and amenities, providing an innovative living environment close to the seaside, explained Al Nafisa.

"This initiative helps increase the homeownership rate among families by promoting integrated residential communities," he added.

Al Nafisa said the sale of properties in Sadayem will begin on July 24 with the Phase One villas being priced at SR800,000 ($213,126) onwards. The sale of apartments and townhouses will follow in upcoming phases, he noted.

NHC said it has also inked MoUs with key Saudi entities Al Habib Medical Group, Lejam Sports Company, Human Development Company, Sasco Vehicle Services, and Waad Holding to provide comprehensive services for the inhabitants of the suburb.

These agreements are aimed at developing residential communities in the "Sadayem" suburb.

Additionally, cooperation agreements were also signed with Al-Ahli Bank, Al Bilad Bank, and Al Rajhi Bank, to offer special financing options for "Sadayem" suburb beneficiaries, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).