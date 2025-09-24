Egypt’s real estate market is undergoing a critical transformation as it responds to rising housing demand, limited access to financing, and the emergence of new investment and ownership models.

With strong population growth fueling demand, developers are adapting by introducing longer payment terms, innovative financing structures, and greater use of technology.

At the same time, advanced tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital platforms are starting to reshape how investment decisions are made. Industry leaders believe upcoming regulations—particularly around AI—could open the door to a more inclusive, transparent, and globally aligned market.

High Demand, Limited Financing Define Market Conditions

Fathallah Fawzy, Chairperson of the Real Estate Development Committee at the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association, said the market remains active despite weaker purchasing power. With population growth nearing 2.5 million annually, housing needs continue to climb, yet financing mechanisms remain underdeveloped.

Fawzy noted that speculative activity—previously driven by exchange rate fluctuations—has decreased, contributing to a more stable but cost-conscious buyer pool. While demand persists, he does not expect a decline in primary market prices due to multi-year project timelines and potential increases in construction costs.

“Projects are typically delivered over four years, during which fuel and building material prices may rise,” he explained. He added that land costs make up 20% of unit prices, while financing accounts for 50%, leaving developers with margins of just 25–30% after marketing and infrastructure costs.

Developers Fill the Mortgage Gap

With mortgage financing still limited, developers are shouldering the burden by offering installment plans ranging from 10 to 14 years. However, these extended terms increase the total unit price significantly due to embedded financing costs.

Buyers paying in cash often receive discounts between 40% and 60%, especially from developers seeking liquidity. Fawzy stressed that this pricing structure reflects developers’ need to act as financiers in the absence of a nationwide mortgage system.

He also revealed that only 10% of housing demand is currently met by private developers, with most targeting the upper-middle and luxury segments—particularly in North Coast and Red Sea areas. Meanwhile, the state covers the remaining 90% through subsidized housing programs.

New Ownership Models: Fractional Investment Takes Shape

As affordability becomes a growing concern, new models such as fractional ownership are emerging. These allow buyers to purchase a share of a property, reducing upfront costs and expanding access to real estate investment.

Ayman Abdel Hamid, Managing Director and Deputy Chairperson of Al-Tameer Mortgage Finance Company (Al Oula), said these models can be introduced without new legislation, leveraging existing frameworks like Law 148 and recent amendments under Law 55.

“We need to develop installment tools that allow someone to pay toward a fraction of a unit,” he said. “Eventually, they can fully own the asset while generating income along the way to support payments.”

Abdel Hamid added that the current economic environment calls for flexible solutions to bring in new investor segments. He estimates that 75% of a unit’s value in the mortgage system today is allocated for participatory purposes, highlighting the need for diversified models that match investor capabilities.

Global Trends, Local Applications

Ayman Sami, Country Head of JLL Egypt, said the Financial Regulatory Authority has taken meaningful steps to align Egypt’s market with global investment standards. He believes fractional ownership, though still niche globally, holds strong potential in Egypt.

Globally, the fractional ownership market is valued at between $9 billion and $30 billion—small compared to the $730 billion global real estate investment landscape. The model first gained traction abroad as a response to soaring property prices and low utilization of second homes.

Sami cited the example of coastal villas valued at $1 million or more, which owners use only part-time. These properties are now commonly held by LLCs, enabling multiple individuals to co-own and manage usage collectively.

AI Transforms Investment Decision-Making

Technology is also playing a growing role in shaping Egypt’s real estate future. Sami revealed that JLL has adopted Skyline, an AI-driven platform capable of analyzing 25 trillion data points across 400,000 properties, using 300 indicators and 10,000 metrics.

“Skyline has reduced our asset evaluation time from months to just hours,” he said. The tool supports JLL’s capital markets team in buy/sell decisions by integrating vast data sets and minimizing human error or bias.

While tokenization and crypto-linked real estate platforms have yet to enter Egypt’s market, Sami sees them as potential disruptors. For now, AI tools like Skyline offer the most immediate impact, allowing faster, data-backed decision-making for investors.

He noted that AI can unify fragmented and sometimes contradictory market information to deliver clear, objective insights. JLL is also working with Egyptian authorities on a draft AI law, which includes chapters on real estate applications.

Regulatory Reform Could Accelerate Market Maturity

Sami emphasized that the upcoming AI legislation will be a milestone for Egypt, enabling more sectors—particularly real estate—to harness technology for growth. The law is expected to set guidelines on the ethical and effective use of AI across industries, including urban development, construction planning, and investment evaluation.

Fawzy echoed the need for broader regulatory support, especially to expand mortgage availability and encourage institutional investment. He believes that reforms in financing frameworks and land pricing policies are essential to ensuring long-term market stability and inclusivity.

Looking Ahead: A More Inclusive, Tech-Driven Market

Egypt’s real estate sector stands at a pivotal moment. Demand remains high, yet affordability challenges and a lack of financing tools limit access for large portions of the population. At the same time, the growing adoption of fractional ownership, AI-based analytics, and digitally enabled platforms is pushing the market toward new frontiers.

As developers, investors, and regulators work to align on next-generation solutions, Egypt’s property sector is increasingly poised to evolve into a more transparent, tech-driven, and globally integrated landscape.

